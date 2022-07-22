Section of Yellowstone River closed due to bridge damage

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

LIVINGSTON – Due to an imminent safety concern, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closing the Yellowstone River from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an 8-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.

Mayor’s Landing FAS will remain open for take-out access for river users, and Sheep Mountain will remain open for launching.

FWP is working closely with the Montana Department of Transportation, which reports the railway bridge near U.S. Highway 89 that crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston is dangerously close to falling into the water.The closure will remain in effect until the safety issues are resolved. For all restrictions and closures, look at the FWP website.