Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/8/21

A fire in Dixie, Idaho is currently burning at 2,400 acres, as of the morning of June 7. The Dixie Fire was first reported on July 5 and despite a strong initial attack, grew quickly overnight. The haze from the fire has drifted east into the Gallatin Valley and as far as Billings. Those in the valley can expect hazy mornings and red sunsets as the temperatures rise again this weekend.