Top stories of 2022

EBS STAFF

Looking back on the past 12 months—historic floods, new businesses starting while older ones offered farewells, land purchases, town growth and more—it was hard to narrow down our reporting into just 10 stories that felt representative of 2022. We selected these stories out of the top 50 of the year based on analytic data from our website.

As our community reflects on the past year and the milestones it’s held, we hope we have reported on most of them and that this collection helps tell the stories that shaped Big Sky this year. We wish you the best in 2023.

—The Editors