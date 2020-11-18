UM grad student to solve minority health disparities

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/18/20

Minorities experience behavioral health disorders, particularly substance abuse, at strikingly high rates. Amy Violante, a graduate student of psychology at the University of Montana, received a $23,000 fellowship from the American Psychological Association that she will put to use improving the healthcare received by these marginalized populations. “I am passionate about integrating social justice and education and supporting students and families in culturally responsive ways,” Violante said. “My master’s thesis project is an example of this work – specifically exploring the role of spirituality in culturally responsive, social-emotional support for students in this community.”