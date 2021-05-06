Unofficial voting results are in

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Unofficial results from the May 4 Gallatin County school election are in. Big Sky School District #72 had two items on the ballot: the election of two trustees and a Big Sky Building Reserve Levy.

The Levy currently has 378 votes for and 234 against, making it likely that the measure will pass. The School Board voted to finalize the ballot language for the levy on March 16 for the purpose of raising funds to pay teacher salary increases.

Also on the ballot were two open trustee positions for which Matthew Jennings and Loren Bough ran for reelection. Since they are the only two running, their places as trustees are secure with only 46 write-in votes.

Bough has served on the School Board for 11 years serving three three-year terms and one two-year term. Jennings has served on the board for nine years with three three-year terms. Next year, according to BSSD Business Manager Corky Miller, two positions will be up for election, which are currently held by Whitney Littman and Scott Hammond.

Bough and Jennings will be sworn in again as trustees on May 18 after the vote is finalized by the Gallatin County Board of Canvassers.

In addition to the school ballot items, residents in Gallatin and Madison County also voted on whether or not to expand the existing Big Sky Transportation District. Preliminary results indicate that the Big Sky Transportation District expansion will pass.

GRAPHIC BY ME BROWN

While results are still unofficial, pending a final count and subsequent approval that will occur on May 12, the tallied votes indicate strong support for the expansion. Gallatin County returned 153 votes for and 27 against and Madison County reported 66 votes for and seven against the expansion. There will be one more ballot count on May 10 for any provisional ballots but according to Casey Hayes, Gallatin County election manager, that count is not expected to change the results.

Only a select group of Big Sky residents were able to weigh in on this ballot measure. Those who live in the boundaries of the Big Sky Resort Area District, but do not live within the boundaries of the current Transportation District were able to cast their votes.

Right now, the Transportation District Boundary covers U.S. Highway 64 or Lone Mountain Road from its juncture with U.S. Highway 191 up to Big Sky Resort, as well as the portion of 191 from the Big Horn Center down to the Corral Bar, Steakhouse & Motel.

The expansion of the district will provide clarity and ease for the district board and for the voting public in Big Sky.