Connect with us

Arts & Entertainment

Upcoming events this week: April 3-9

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

on

Monday, April 3

  • Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

  • Small Business Virtual Roundtable at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 3 p.m.
  • American Legion Post 99 monthly meeting at Buck’s T-4, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Screening: “The Fourth Phase” at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

  • Eggs & Issues at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
  • Big Sky School District Bond Information Session at BASE, 6:30 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Mathew Wayne at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

  • Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
  • ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Thursday of the Lord’s Supper Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • LPHS Musical: “Cinderella” at WMPAC, 6:30 p.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky Holy Eucharist with Foot-washing Rite at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
  • AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music:The Nelsons at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, April 7

  • Après Ski: DJ KA5 at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
  • Après Ski: DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Friday of the Passion of the Lord at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky Solemn Service of Readings and Prayer at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Benn and Able Band at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

  • AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
  • SheJumps Junior Ski Patrol Clinic at Big Sky Resort, 9:30 a.m.
  • Après Ski: DJ KA5 at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Big Sky Shootout Film and Photo Festival at The Waypoint, 5 p.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky Easter Vigil Service at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Sterling Drake at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Easter Vigil Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Big Lou at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

  • Easter Sunrise Service with Big Sky Resort Ministries at Top of Ramcharger 8 Chairlift, 7 a.m.
  • Easter Sunrise Service at Bridger Bowl, 7 a.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Easter Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt at Bridger Bowl, 8:30 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Easter Service at Big Sky Chapel, 9:30 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky Festival Eucharist at Big Sky Chapel, 11 a.m.
  • Après Ski: DJ KA5 at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Live Music: ​​Cole Decker at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Screening: Throwback Movies at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

april, 2023

Filter Events

No Events

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X