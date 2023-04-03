Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: April 3-9
Monday, April 3
- Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
- Small Business Virtual Roundtable at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 3 p.m.
- American Legion Post 99 monthly meeting at Buck’s T-4, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: “The Fourth Phase” at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
- Eggs & Issues at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Big Sky School District Bond Information Session at BASE, 6:30 p.m.
- Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Mathew Wayne at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
- Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Thursday of the Lord’s Supper Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- LPHS Musical: “Cinderella” at WMPAC, 6:30 p.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky Holy Eucharist with Foot-washing Rite at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music:The Nelsons at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, April 7
- Après Ski: DJ KA5 at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
- Après Ski: DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Friday of the Passion of the Lord at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky Solemn Service of Readings and Prayer at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Benn and Able Band at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- SheJumps Junior Ski Patrol Clinic at Big Sky Resort, 9:30 a.m.
- Après Ski: DJ KA5 at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Big Sky Shootout Film and Photo Festival at The Waypoint, 5 p.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky Easter Vigil Service at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Sterling Drake at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Easter Vigil Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8:30 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Big Lou at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
- Easter Sunrise Service with Big Sky Resort Ministries at Top of Ramcharger 8 Chairlift, 7 a.m.
- Easter Sunrise Service at Bridger Bowl, 7 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Easter Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt at Bridger Bowl, 8:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Easter Service at Big Sky Chapel, 9:30 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky Festival Eucharist at Big Sky Chapel, 11 a.m.
- Après Ski: DJ KA5 at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Live Music: Cole Decker at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: Throwback Movies at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
