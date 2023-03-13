Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: March 13-19
Monday, March 13
- Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
- Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: “Hoji: The Story of Eric Hjorleifson” at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
- Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Developing Daily Sadhana at Santosha Wellness Center
- Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Mathias at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
- Visit Big Sky Board of Directors Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Performance: TAIKOPROJECT at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Dan Dubuque at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, March 17
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Nicolle Galyon at Montage Big Sky, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Hardwood Heart at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Wes Urbaniak at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Sunday, March 19
