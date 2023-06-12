Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Coming to Big Sky June 13

EBS STAFF

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival comes to Big Sky and the Waypoint on Tuesday, June 13, marking the second installment of the Arts Council of Big Sky’s new Adventure Film Circuit.

The festival’s touring version features eight films about mountain biking, rock climbing, big mountain skiing, trekking, hiking, paddling and hot air ballooning, according to an Arts Council release. The event’s local sponsor is East Slope Outdoors. The films range in length from 2 minutes to 34 minutes.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with films starting a half hour later. Tickets start at $10 and are available at bigskyarts.org.

The Adventure Circuit is a series of outdoors and recreation-focused film festivals coming through town thanks to a partnership between the Arts Council and the Waypoint. It consists of five different film festivals. The first fest came in May, with the World Tour Paddling Film Festival.

Following the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is the September showing of the Mountainfilm on Tour. Late November will see the No Man’s Land Film Festival come to town, and the final festival has yet to be determined, but will be winter themed and show in December.