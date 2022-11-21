Wilson Hotel to host 4th Annual Friendsgiving dinner

Locals come together to offer a free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 21

EBS STAFF

For the fourth year, locals in Big Sky have helped share the Thanksgiving spirit by organizing a Friendsgiving dinner Monday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson Hotel, offering a free meal to community members who may not be with family for the holiday.

“It’s just to give everybody who is coming to work in Big Sky for the season somewhere to eat for Thanksgiving,” said Lindsey Foote, director of sales for the Wilson. “We want to make sure they have a good Thanksgiving meal before the craziness of the peak season.”

The event was started in 2018 by Christine Lugo-Yergensen, owner of Sweet Buns Catering, when she was working as sales manager at the Wilson. Lugo-Yergensen did most of the cooking, and with help from community partners, hosted the first small Friendsgiving dinner. In 2021, more than 400 people attended the dinner.

Food and funding for the event is donated by various community organizations, Foote explained, including Lone Mountain Land Company, the Moonlight Community Foundation and Bucks T-4.

This year, Lugo-Yergensen has prepared 30 turkeys and 30 hams—along with classic sides like stuffing—and has enough food to feed upwards of 450 people.