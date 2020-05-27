Yellowstone seeks public comment on Wi-Fi project

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The National Park Service is seeking additional comments from the public about the impacts a Wi-Fi proposal may have on Yellowstone National Park’s historic properties or other cultural resources. The proposal from AccessParks includes the installation of indoor Wi-Fi networks and associated equipment for park visitors and employees at select park lodging facilities and employee housing.

On November 14, 2019, the park asked for public comment on affects to historic properties from a proposal by AccessParks. At the time of the original announcement, typical photo simulations of a limited number of installations were included for public comment. On March 18, 2020, AccessParks released a proposal that showed significantly more photo simulations of the proposed installations. The park is asking for additional comments because the public has not had the opportunity to view and comment on the additional photo simulations.

The proposed project, which would be funded by Xanterra Travel Collection, would replace, improve and expand the existing Wi-Fi services provided to patrons and employees at Xanterra restaurants and lodges. The new wireless equipment would be installed only on existing structures in existing developed areas, which excludes backcountry areas, park roads, campgrounds and picnic areas.

Comments on the project must be received by June 10, 2020 and will only be received online or by mail.

For more information on the proposed project, visit www.nps.gov/yell. To submit a comment online, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/ap.