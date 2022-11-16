Yellowstone visits dip in October

EBS STAFF

Visits to Yellowstone National Park in October dipped 27% compared to last year, according to figures released by the park. So far in 2022, the park has hosted more than 3.2 million, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.

The more than 232,000 visits were a 36% increase from October 2019, which was the last year before the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 13, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to historic flooding. Park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September. The Northeast Entrance reopened to regular visitor traffic on Oct. 15 and the North Entrance reopened on Oct. 30.

Visitors traveling to the park this winter should stay informed about what’s open and closed.