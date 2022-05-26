Yellowstone’s Dunraven Pass expected to open May 27

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Yellowstone National Park announced today that it plans to open the road from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction, also known as Dunraven Pass, tomorrow at 12:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Visitors should expect driving delays and temporary road closures due to inclement weather that’s expected to roll in this holiday weekend, a release from the park stated. The weather is expected to include a mix of rain and snow which could impact driving conditions. The park suggests planning alternate travel routes in case of road closures.

The most up-to-date road conditions can be found on the park roads page.