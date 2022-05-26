Connect with us

Yellowstone

Yellowstone’s Dunraven Pass expected to open May 27

Published

19 hours ago

on

Views along Grand Loop Road from Tower Junction to Canyon Village. JACOB W. FRANK / NPS PHOTO

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Yellowstone National Park announced today that it plans to open the road from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction, also known as Dunraven Pass, tomorrow at 12:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Visitors should expect driving delays and temporary road closures due to inclement weather that’s expected to roll in this holiday weekend, a release from the park stated. The weather is expected to include a mix of rain and snow which could impact driving conditions. The park suggests planning alternate travel routes in case of road closures.

The most up-to-date road conditions can be found on the park roads page.

