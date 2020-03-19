Daines, Bullock tied in Montana Senate race, according to polls

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 3/19/20

According to left-leaning pollster Public Policy Polling, Gov. Steve Bullock (D) and Sen. Steve Daines (R) are tied in the senatorial race for the incumbent Daines’s U.S. Senate seat, potentially tipping the scales for the Democrats as a whole as they claw for majority. With encouragement from President Obama and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a once-reluctant Bullock announced his candidacy earlier this month—according to PPP, his success underscores just how purple the state of Montana is becoming, which explains his party honing in on the Treasure State as a key battleground state in 2020. The Hill reports PPP found 47 percent support for both Bullock and Daines, with 6 percent undecided. Forty-five percent viewed Daines favorably, and 49 percent viewed Bullock favorably, with 42 and 40 percent viewing the candidates unfavorably, respectively. The poll has a 3.3-point margin of error.