Ophir School registration deadline March 20
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – Big Sky parents of children who are 5 years old on or before Sep. 10, 2020, and with plans to enter the 2020-21 school year, are encouraged to complete Ophir School Kindergarten registration before March 20.
The “Kindergarten Round Up” is in an effort for school officials to quantify resource needs, especially as the community continuously grows, adding new young families each year.
Late registrations will be accepted, but school officials urge parents to attempt to make the soft deadline.
Head to BSSD72.org for more information.
