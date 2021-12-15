Arts Council Presents Roots in the Sky

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council presents choral group Roots in the Sky for their annual holiday program on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The program is a meditation on motherhood and the miracle of childbirth towards a universal understanding beyond birth, death and time. The evening is presented by the Arts Council’s Schwer-Toepffer Memorial Fund.

With performances described as “the best choral singing we’ve ever heard in Bozeman (or almost anywhere),” Roots in the Sky, formerly the Aoide Chamber Singers, has established itself as Montana’s premier chamber choir through its commitment to presenting thoughtfully programmed performances of historical and contemporary choral works that ask questions about the world in which we are living.

Sought-after for collaborations, Roots in the Sky has appeared in performance with Grammy-Award winning choir The Crossing, Jitro Czech Children’s Choir and many of the Gallatin Valley’s finest instrumentalists.

Roots in the Sky has performed across the state of Montana at venues including at the Tippet Rise Arts Center as part of the Montana State University Honors College Musicale; in Red Lodge as part of Music from the Beartooths; in the Bozeman Public Library as part of the Montana Chamber Music Society’s Noon Notes series for elementary students; as the chorus of a contemporary chamber opera at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky; at First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman as part of Mainly Music; at mass in the Cathedral of St. Helena; and in concert in Missoula, Kalispell and Big Sky.

Program:

“I Want to Write a Book of Praise (from The Arc in the Sky)” by Kile Smith

“Hymn to the Virgin” by Benjamin Britten

“Shining Light” by Joanne Metcalf

“Salve Regina” by Arvo Pärt

“Madonna and Child” by Edwin Fissinger

“Born” by Michael Gilbertson

“Ave Maria… virgo serena” by Josquin des Prez

“Mother and Child” by John Tavener

The Chapel will open at 7 p.m. for the performance and the Arts Council asks to please not arrive before that time.