LMLC brings rough draft of development plans to the public

Includes more than 1,200 housing units, potential for rodeo arena

By Jason Bacaj MANAGING EDITOR

The Lone Mountain Land Company in October brought to the public some of its plans for further developing land it owns around Town Center, Meadow Village, Gallatin Canyon and Gallatin Gateway.

The Big Sky community needs about 2,000 housing units in the next decade, said Matt Kidd, LMLC managing director, during his presentation at the Community Builders Forum and Economic Outlook session that closed Community Week 2022. LMLC projects in the works are expected to add more than 1,200 housing units and more than 4,000 beds, Kidd said.

“Some stuff that we’re doing is very focused on dorm-style housing and a seasonal workforce,” Kidd said during the presentation. “Other stuff that we’re doing is… what we would view as local housing.”

Those projects include the expansion north of Gallatin Canyon around Gallatin Gateway Inn and housing near the Jump Restaurant and Marketplace. Farther south in the canyon, near Bucks T-4 Restaurant, Kidd said there are plans for rezoning land adjacent the Ramshorn neighborhood and possibly re-zone land on the other side of Bucks, closer to the Conoco, for denser development.

Plans are also in development for a neighborhood of community housing behind the already-in-the-works RiverView apartment complex, since LMLC was able to aggregate about 180 acres of land. Additionally, Kidd said there are plans to expand the South Fork neighborhood by roughly another two dozen units, as well as plans for a “small extension” of the Grey Drake neighborhood by the Hummocks and Uplands trails.

He also floated the idea of some sort of events center—possibly an amphitheater, event barn or rodeo arena—around Town Center. However the plans turn out, Kidd said that LMLC is committed to improving trails and trail connectivity between neighborhoods and preserving open space—including improving access to the West Fork of the Gallatin River, potentially with a promenade connecting the Town Center plaza to the river.

“I can’t say for sure that it won’t happen, I can’t say for sure that it will happen,” Kidd said at the event. “We know we need events… we need programming to bring people here.”

Among the trail connectivity improvements planned are connectors to Michener and Mud creeks that may happen as early as next summer.

“We have more work to do,” Kidd said.