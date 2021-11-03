LPHS to host Veterans Day Assembly

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Lone Peak High School will host its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11 to honor veterans in the Big Sky community.

Planned by the LPHS Student Council, the assembly will take place at 1 p.m. in the Bough-Dolan Athletic Complex.

After being canceled last year the student body is excited to invite community members to join them in this important celebration of those who have served the country.

Retired U.S. Marine Cpl. Matt Bakken will be the assembly’s keynote speaker. Bakken is a Gallatin Valley resident and a former Big Sky School District teacher.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this assembly again after a 1-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” wrote BSSD Superintendent Dustin Shipman in an email to EBS. “This is always a highlight of the year for local veterans and our students as well as a long-standing tradition in our high school.”