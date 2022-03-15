LPHS wins first place in small school division at regional science fair

BIG SKY SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUTTE – Lone Peak High School ninth graders traveled to Butte on March 3 to compete in the Montana Technological University Regional Science Fair to showcase months of hard work. LPHS students presented 17 different projects across a wide spectrum of disciplines from animal science; plant science; electrical and mechanical engineering; physics and astronomy; medicine and health; computer science; and behavioral and social sciences. Collectively, the students had outstanding performances and captured first place in the small school division.

A couple of individual students had an absolutely stellar day. Hazel Buotte and Grady Towle earned blue ribbon honors and advanced to the second round of judging.

Buotte earned a bronze medal for her project “Effects of repetition in machine learning on task performance” and was awarded the Mu Alpha Theta Award. The Mu Alpha Theta Award is given to the most challenging, thorough and creative investigation of a problem involving mathematics accessible to high school students.

Towle earned a gold medal for his project “Simulating conditions of extraterrestrial potato growth” and he garnered the top scoring ninth grade project. Towle also walked away with “Best of Show” Montana Technological University Biology Department Award and cash prizes.

Please congratulate these students on their hard work and success when you see them.

The ninth grade and Dr. Kate Eisele would like to extend a giant “thank you” to all the faculty, staff, students, parents and community members who helped with science research projects this year. You helped make their success possible!