Special Section: Top 5 Bozeman Real Estate listings

Call ‘the most livable place’ home

Gallatin Valley is the fastest-growing county of its size in the country. Bozeman’s real estate market is booming as people realize the quality of life the area has to offer. With access to year-round mountain recreation, top-notch schools, the busiest airport in the state, the largest university and a robust trail system, Bozeman is officially on the map. Way wait? Find your dream home in “the most livable place” today.

#1 4430 River Road listed by Cortney Andersen, Broker/Owner of Cortney Andersen Real Estate

This Estate located in an unmatched serene setting on 71+/- acres with roughly .25+/- mile of the Iconic Gallatin River elegantly meandering through the property. Blue Ribbon Fly Fishing, private horseback riding, walking and biking trails are right in your backyard! The Ranch house has been elegantly updated and includes 2 master suites with radiant floor heat. In addition to the main house this property campus consists of the following; 4 car garage with radiant floor heat, 3 guest cottages radiant floor heat with 3 bathes, numerous shops, custom barns with radiant floor heat, outdoor riding arena and much, much more. Minutes to downtown Bozeman, Airport, Skiing, Horseback Riding Trails and the many amenities Bozeman MT has to offer. Andersen Real Estate is dedicated to providing exceptional care and services to our clientele. We encourage you to experience the benefits of our expertise, energy and high professionalism.

Contact Cortney Andersen at (406) 599-1990 or cortneyandersen81@gmail.com

#2 200 Jeana Lei listed by Jackie Miller, Broker with PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

Stunning custom built home situated just minutes from downtown Bozeman and the East Gallatin River. This property offers seclusion and privacy, amazing views and a fabulous outdoor living space with a fireplace. The stone and timber accents blend beautifully with the surrounding nature hosting abundant wildlife. This 3 bedroom, 4 bath home features natural and reclaimed finishes providing an elegant, rustic atmosphere. The open floor plan and gourmet kitchen are perfect for entertaining. This property also features an attached, private 1 bedroom, 1 bath, full kitchen guest apartment with balcony above the garage. Drive your golf cart to nearby private country club for golfing, tennis, pool and restaurant. (READ MORE)

Contact Jackie Miller at (406) 539-5003 or jackie@purewestproperties.com

#3 112 Cobble Creek listed by Bryce Connery, Broker with PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

An exceptionally rare offering just four miles south of downtown Bozeman. Watch elk graze in the hayfield, and relax on the patio with spectacular mountain views of the Bridgers, Gallatin Range and Spanish Peaks. Designed by acclaimed architect Stephen Dynia, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,296-sq. foot legacy home sits on 17+/- acres and features an open floor plan and first-floor master; two upstairs bedroom suites; an office, movie theater, wet bar, and wine cellar downstairs; plus a guest room and kitchenette above the garage. The outdoor living space, which includes a large deck, patio and a fireplace, is ideal for entertaining guests during those long Montana summer nights. Additional 20 acres available. Bryce Connery is a broker with PureWest Christie’s representing Buyers and Sellers in premiere recreational and lifestyle properties throughout Montana. (READ MORE)

Contact Bryce Connery at (406) 599-9158 or bryce@purewestmt.com

#4 Lehrkind Mansion 716 N Wallace Avenue listed by Chris Awe, Broker/Owner with AWE Real Estate

Built by brewmaster Julius Lehrkind in 1897, the “Lehrkind Mansion” is a stately representation of Queen Anne Victorian Architecture. Authentic, and well-apopinted details make this a very unique offering in the Brewery District in downtown Bozeman, MT. Privately secluded by old growth trees, courtyard & gardens, this is a very rare piece of Bozeman history amidst bustling mixed-use neighborhood containing Cafe’s, Studios, Breweries and more. Working across SW Montana, Bozeman, and Big Sky; Chris Awe of AWE Real Estate provides professional Real Estate Services across spectrum of property types. Be a part of what is arguably the most legendary piece of Bozeman real estate available! For more information about the Lehrkind Mansion, or other general inquiry about the local market. (READ MORE)

Contact Chris Awe at (406) 579-1758 or chris@awerealestate.com

#5 4625 Johnson Road listed by Don Pilotte, Managing Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties

Custom home sited on 20+/- acres set up for horses. Newly renovated guest home as well as a detached shop/garage. The main home has a three car attached garage with a large great room and adjoining kitchen with two islands, duel ovens, pantry custom cabinets. High end finishes all through main home, hardwood, masonry, gas fireplace, main floor master and huge outdoor entertainment area. Two bonus rooms, office, steam shower, AC in master bedroom and on second level, 3 laundry areas. Sonos sound system, in-floor radiant heat on main level. Main home is four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Guest home has been totally remodeled, new SS appliances flooring and paint throughout the home. Three bedroom or four bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. Free standing shop/garage with cement floor approximately 30’ x 40’. Don Pilotte is the managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties – Big Sky Office, located at 55 Lone Peak Drive in Town Center. Don has been involved in residential and farm/ranch/recreational real estate transactions, development, sales and marketing for over 20 years. Take a virtual tour! (READ MORE)

Contact Don Pilotte at (406) 580-0155 or don.pilotte@bhhsmt.com