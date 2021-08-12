State employees ordered back to work

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/13/21

In an email sent to government workers on Aug. 6, the Montana Department of Administration announced that all state employees will be required to return to their workplaces, in person, on Sept. 7. The email encouraged employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, communicated that rapid testing would be available on-site, and stated that managers would have discretion to address individual situations regarding compromised immune systems or inability to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I ask all agency management and individual employees to ensure that health, safety, and cleaning protocols are followed at worksites as we continue working together to meet operational needs, serve the citizens of Montana, and complete transitioning back to the worksite,” said Department Director Misty Ann Giles, as reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.