Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Hey Bear is more than just a retail store— it’s an educational bear safety platform. We believe that living with bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a privilege. To protect ourselves and the wildlife we share a home with, Hey Bear, named for the phrase hikers often shout to scare bruins away before an adverse confrontation, aims to educate and inspire recreationists about how to coexist with bears in bear country, and also works with local organizations to give back to nonprofits that provide for conservation efforts.

To support Hey Bear and our mission, we produce high-quality, sustainable and functional outdoors products for you. Here’s what we recommend for the outdoorsman and women and conservation-focused friends and family in your life this holiday season.