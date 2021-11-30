Business
Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide
By Mira Brody
Special Advertisement
“In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy.” – William Blake
Most of us live in Montana to enjoy life in the mountains, and with those sky piercing peaks comes the great, white blanket of winter. Whether you enjoy an adrenaline-fueled day charging cirques and ridgelines or cozying up by the fire with a mug of cocoa and a book with the mountains in pleasant view from your window, Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide has a little something for everyone, with local artisans, business owners, culinary artists and culture in mind. Stay warm and happy shopping!
Jelt Belt: Mountain Venture Adjustable Stretch Belt
Jelt Belt’s Mountain Venture Adjustable Stretch Belt was built for the adventurer in your life. With features that meet the needs of any day chasing peaks, whether that be on skis, snowshoes or on foot. Strong, flexible and lightweight, this belt can be worn by men or women with up to a 50-inch waist size, includes a grippy gel that keeps it in place with or without belt loops and is strong enough to carry some of your essential gear, such as bear spray or two-way radios. The waterproof webbing is made from recycled plastic bottles, offering a nod to Mother Nature.
Duckworth: Women’s Comet Tunnel Hood & Men’s Comet Hoody
Get back to basics with the Duckworth Comet Long Sleeve Crew. In both men’s and women’s cut, Merino Wool base layer top keeps the chill out, even on the coldest Montana winter days. Duckworth’s Comet fabric is natural-technical mash-up, combining a pure, 100% Montana-grown Merino Wool outer layer and a polyester inner layer that creates a hydrophobic, sweat-wicking shirt that keeps you warm no matter how rigorous the activity. Durable, soft, anti-odor, and hooded, the Comet Long Sleeve Crew will stave off the chill from the slopes to keep you warm all the way to the Après celebrations.
Hey Bear: Hey Bear Beanie, Mizu Camper Mug, Hey Bear Cotopaxi Backpack, Hey Bear Vest
Hey Bear is more than just a retail store— it’s an educational bear safety platform. We believe that living with bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a privilege. To protect ourselves and the wildlife we share a home with, Hey Bear, named for the phrase hikers often shout to scare bruins away before an adverse confrontation, aims to educate and inspire recreationists about how to coexist with bears in bear country, and also works with local organizations to give back to nonprofits that provide for conservation efforts.
To support Hey Bear and our mission, we produce high-quality, sustainable and functional outdoors products for you. Here’s what we recommend for the outdoorsman and women and conservation-focused friends and family in your life this holiday season.
Range Meal Bars: Alpine Start & Fresh Tracks
Range Meal Bars were formulated with endurance in mind. Between completing his engineering degree at Montana State University back in 2017 and fueling for weekend mountain adventures, Range Meal Bars founder Zach Hein knew he needed something that was durable, compact, convenient and nutritious. After years of tweaking the formula until he got something consumable and high-quality, Range Meal Bars are today available in 30 stores across the U.S. and are used by Olympic Gold Medalists, hunters, skiers, thru hikers, U.S. Special Forces, climbers and those in pursuit of mountain sports. Each bar is 700 calories packed with all natural ingredients you can actually pronounce, stasy soft even in chilly temperatures and is barely bigger than a deck of cards.
LMNT: The Recharge Sample Pack
As winter kicks in, you may be experiencing fatigue in the afternoon, perhaps a headache, or even finding yourself stressed more easily. Turns out, you might simply be low in electrolytes. Especially during winter, dehydration is an all-too-common problem. To start, the average person consumes less than an adequate amount of water. While drinking water alone is important, LMNT’s scientifically formulated electrolyte drink is your missing piece for staying energized while in the mountains this winter.
RegenMarket: The Holiday Sampler
Get your friends and family the best food on Earth from RegenMarket. Inspired by the agriculture that is at the heart of the West, RegenMarket is an online, membership-based market connecting consumers with Montana producers working to grow food with the planet’s future in mind. All products are produced using regenerative agriculture practices, which forms the base of the food chain for humans and land animals, ensuring the highest-level quality nutrients in your food. It’s also the process Patagonia founder and owner Yvon Chouinard believes may just save our planet from the harmful effects of climate change.
2022 Audi S6 Sedan
Audi as a brand is all about the combination of luxury and performance. There is an incredible level of detail that goes into the design and production of each and every Audi automobile, and the Audi Sport line, particularly this S6, is “ready for the open road, but dressed for the city streets.” The S6 is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6, 444 horsepower, which is effortlessly distributed to all four wheels via Audi’s patented Quattro All-Wheel-Drive system.
406 Agave Premium Tequila
406 Agave Premium Tequila believes you should, “Drink with your friends, Tequila is for sharing,” making it the best addition to laughter around a campfire, celebration with friends or the perfect Aprés ski beverage. Each tequila is made at a fourth-generation distillery in Jalisco, Mexico and 406 Agave is the first American company to partner with this unique distillery. With an philosophy of “local to local,” 100% of the agave in each tequila is grown, harvested and distilled on site at the Jalisco distillery, and here in Montana they are proudly 100% locally employed. The Blanco and Reposado will both be available just in time for the start of the New Year.